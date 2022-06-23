Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.03

Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.03 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 19.02 ($0.23). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 19.08 ($0.23), with a volume of 1,526,502 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.02. The firm has a market cap of £355.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.