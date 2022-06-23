Parachute (PAR) Price Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Parachute has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $246,538.74 and $30,385.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00025734 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,599,675 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.