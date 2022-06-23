Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.89. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.92%.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $4,775,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $809,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 234,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 55,860 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 321,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

