Parkside Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Parkside Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,125,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,387,000 after purchasing an additional 252,640 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 567,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 61,349 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $96.22 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $108.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

