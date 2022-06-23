Payden & Rygel Grows Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,029,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,226,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,809,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.66.

Shares of KIM stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 65,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,559. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

