Payden & Rygel Has $22.80 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Payden & Rygel lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 87,100 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,700. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

