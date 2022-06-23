Payden & Rygel Sells 215,100 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Payden & Rygel cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215,100 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $19,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 40.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 638,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 182,600 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 240.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 35,192 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $922,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.98. 28,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,359,228. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.49 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.06.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

