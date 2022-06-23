Payden & Rygel Sells 34,250 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Payden & Rygel lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34,250 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,119,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Walmart by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.96. 50,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,110,351. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average of $140.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $337.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

