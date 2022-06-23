PegNet Market Cap Hits $45,217.64 (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PegNet has traded 52.9% lower against the US dollar. PegNet has a total market cap of $45,217.64 and approximately $162.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004812 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00110997 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00398903 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00076245 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013983 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

