Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PPSF – Get Rating) were up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 2,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 7,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23.

Get Peoples-Sidney Financial alerts:

Peoples-Sidney Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples-Sidney Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples-Sidney Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.