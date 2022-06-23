Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.68

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and traded as low as $26.70. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 25,134 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in Peritus High Yield ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 45,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter.

