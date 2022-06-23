Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Trading Up 1.7%

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 17,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35.

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

About Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF)

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.