Phore Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phore has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $247,241.96 and approximately $11.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,217,218 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

