Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $68.73

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.73 and last traded at $68.84, with a volume of 4471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.