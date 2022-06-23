Pirate Chain Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $84.67 million and $87,769.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00314676 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00081063 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00069876 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004492 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 192,983,088 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

