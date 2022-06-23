Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,723 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 15.3% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $41,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.5% in the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 126.4% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 114.7% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.18. The stock had a trading volume of 78,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,708. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

