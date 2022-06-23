Poema Global (NASDAQ:PPGH) Trading 23.7% Higher

Shares of Poema Global Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PPGH – Get Rating) rose 23.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 5,986,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,489% from the average daily volume of 231,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPGH. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Poema Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Poema Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,650,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its position in Poema Global by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 313,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 193,408 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Poema Global in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Poema Global by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 715,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 515,475 shares in the last quarter.

