PolkaCover Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (CVR)

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the US dollar. PolkaCover has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00457408 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00068299 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00014237 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

