Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $113.17

Shares of Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 113.17 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 112.40 ($1.38). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 114.20 ($1.40), with a volume of 618,718 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFD. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.78) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £980.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

In other Premier Foods news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 17,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £20,122.14 ($24,647.40).

About Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.