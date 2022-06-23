Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Premier Gold Mines Limited (TSE:PG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.00. Premier Gold Mines shares last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 93,540 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$702.84 million and a PE ratio of -17.72.
About Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG)
Recommended Stories
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
- Here’s Why Boeing (NYSE: BA) Is Worth The Risk
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
- Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.