Private Wealth Group LLC Has $4.46 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 3.3% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

