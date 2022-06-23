Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 212 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after purchasing an additional 858,585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after acquiring an additional 723,835 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,364,000 after acquiring an additional 456,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,353,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.28. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

