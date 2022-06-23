Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Sells $292,400.00 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,220.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

On Monday, June 6th, Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 997,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $275.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.06 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 77.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Privia Health Group (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.