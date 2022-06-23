PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion. PROG also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:PRG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.09. 46,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95. PROG has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $923.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.17). PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PROG will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on PROG in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered PROG from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in PROG by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 48,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PROG in the first quarter valued at $4,770,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in PROG by 10.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 148,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PROG by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 30.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

