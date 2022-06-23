PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion. PROG also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:PRG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.09. 46,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95. PROG has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $923.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.17). PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PROG will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in PROG by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 48,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PROG in the first quarter valued at $4,770,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in PROG by 10.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 148,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PROG by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 30.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
