Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.08.

Shares of PGR traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.75. 3,162,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,358. Progressive has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $121.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.16. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,752,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,251 shares of company stock worth $2,719,357. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

