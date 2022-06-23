Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 1.2% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Prologis by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $149.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.75.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLD opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.12 and a 200 day moving average of $148.71.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

