PUTinCoin Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PUTinCoin has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $136.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,318.59 or 0.99925687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00039128 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00024420 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PUTinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

