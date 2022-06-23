Qbao Market Cap Reaches $144,874.04 (QBT)

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a market capitalization of $144,874.04 and approximately $190.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

