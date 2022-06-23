QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.86

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.86 and traded as low as $53.53. QCR shares last traded at $54.23, with a volume of 84,009 shares trading hands.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $964.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.84.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. QCR had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 16.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,702,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,225,000 after buying an additional 38,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in QCR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,674,000 after buying an additional 34,689 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,555,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in QCR by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,741,000 after buying an additional 25,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

