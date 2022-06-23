Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.32 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $13.32 million and approximately $28,568.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,216.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,155.38 or 0.05445529 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00027454 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00265421 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00559306 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.83 or 0.00588368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00077021 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,352,267 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

