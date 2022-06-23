Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.87

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 55866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.96.

QTRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.60 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Quarterhill and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.97 per share, with a total value of C$39,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$83,935.79. Also, Senior Officer Prashant Watchmaker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$191,417.10.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

