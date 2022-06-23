Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Given New GBX 160 Price Target at UBS Group

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 175 ($2.14) to GBX 160 ($1.96) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Quilter from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quilter in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.57) price target (down previously from GBX 221.67 ($2.72)) on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Quilter from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 198.33 ($2.43) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quilter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUILF remained flat at $$1.99 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900. Quilter has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

