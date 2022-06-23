Radio Caca (RACA) Price Hits $0.0013

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $399.53 million and $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00109962 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00077011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013788 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

