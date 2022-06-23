Raub Brock Capital Management LP Invests $303,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after buying an additional 1,749,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $780,129,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after buying an additional 4,377,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

