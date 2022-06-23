Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 39,125 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,125 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises 3.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of D.R. Horton worth $19,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.12.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

