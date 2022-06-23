Raub Brock Capital Management LP Takes $378,000 Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,548 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 187,677,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,368,000 after buying an additional 14,283,216 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,285,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $195,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,603 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,481,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,648,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $160,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,513 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBR. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.05.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.53. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $27.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.2984 dividend. This represents a yield of 28.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.20%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

