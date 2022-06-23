RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,468 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

RBA Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 2.3% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 30,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.01. 48,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,491. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.71.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

