Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Over the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00006191 BTC on popular exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and $5,181.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00265893 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000375 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002772 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.00 or 0.01798609 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00288666 BTC.

About Receive Access Ecosystem

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

