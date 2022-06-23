Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU traded up $5.78 on Thursday, hitting $386.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $403.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.08. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.