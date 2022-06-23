Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $210.35 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.23.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

