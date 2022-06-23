Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $4.10 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,468 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 55.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 43,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

T stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.70. 216,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,702,772. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

