Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 23rd (CTMX, EGHT, EXEL, FSTX, FUTU, GMAB, NUVL, SGEN, YMAB)

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 23rd:

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) was downgraded by analysts at Laidlaw from a buy rating to a hold rating.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.