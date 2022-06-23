Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 23rd (CTMX, EGHT, EXEL, FSTX, FUTU, GMAB, NUVL, SGEN, YMAB)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 23rd:

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) was downgraded by analysts at Laidlaw from a buy rating to a hold rating.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

