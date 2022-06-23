Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Trading Up 10.5%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 122,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,565,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41.
Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts predict that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Revelation Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REVB)
Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company is developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-99a for the prevention or treatment of viral infections, including SARS-CoV-2, variants of SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A, Influenza B, parainfluenza, respiratory syncytial virus, rhinosinusitis, and others; REVTx-99b for the prevention or treatment of nasal congestion due to allergies or chronic rhinosinusitis; and REVTx-200, a nonclinical stage product for intranasal therapy.
