Revomon (REVO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million

Revomon (REVO) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Revomon has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $42,438.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

