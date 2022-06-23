Robert Thomas Freeman Sells 3,517 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $42,239.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,228.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 12,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $134,160.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $55,273.92.

NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,924. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.52. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $26.53.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $345.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $112,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

