Rocket Vault (RVF) Market Capitalization Tops $2.43 Million

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004852 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.22 or 0.00466036 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00075218 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00014040 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

