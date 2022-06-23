ROOBEE Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $555,485.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010675 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00165700 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000361 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

