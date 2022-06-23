Router Protocol (ROUTE) Price Reaches $1.83 on Exchanges

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.83 or 0.00008704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.90 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,594,775 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

