Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.84.
RY stock traded down $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $94.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,259. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.00. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $94.23 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.