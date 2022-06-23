Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.13

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $4.19. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 1,163,074 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SB. StockNews.com began coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 55.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 12.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,107,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,550,000 after buying an additional 442,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 16.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after buying an additional 452,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 16.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,612,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 372,140 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,017,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 378,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,621,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 271,664 shares during the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

